Obituary: Bela Mecseri
December 30, 1939 – March 19, 2021
Bela is survived by his wife, son (his family), daughter (her family), sister’s & brother (their families) and sister-in-law.
A celebration of his life will be held 5-29-2021 at noon.
Eagle County Community Center
20 Eagle County Rd
El Jebel, CO 81623
We will observe Eagle County COVID-19 regulations. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
