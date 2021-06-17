Obituary: Benjamin Blake Rivers
October 9, 1990 – June 6, 2021
Blake was born to Ben Rivers and Melissa McCawley in Baytown TX, he died at his home in Rifle CO. He graduated from Coal Ridge High School in 2010, then moved to Wyoming and worked in a refinery as a welder. He had recently moved back to Colorado and was excited about living in Colorado again. Those he left behind are his dad Ben Rivers, his mother Melissa McCawley, stepfather Ronnie Andrews, girlfriend Kennida and their son Legend, sisters Jessica, Dara, Cheressa, brother Eric. Grandparents Charles and Susan McCawley, lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Blake’s life is taking place on Friday, June 25th, 11:00 am at the First Christian Church 306 E 3rd St, Rifle, CO.
