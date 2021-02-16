Obituary: Benjamin Lopaz

Benjamin Lopaz

January 31, 2021

Jerry passed away on Sunday Jan.31, 2021 in the VA Hospital in Grand Junction Colo. He is survived by 3 children Robin Taylor, Rory Lopaz and Malcom Lopaz and 2 grandchildren Matthew Pemberton and Jackie Lopaz.

Jerry was a long-time resident of New Castle where he dedicated his life to helping others. Jerry is an Air Force Veteran who prided himself with Public Service. He helped start the Volunteer Ambulance service and served on the Volunteer Fire Department in New Castle, all while being a Foster parent of 63 children.

Jerry owned 2 full-service gas stations and worked in construction before going to Mid-Continent Coal Mine. He retired as a Garfield County Deputy Sherriff. Jerry would never turn his back to someone in need. This value was instilled in everyone he helped including the inmates in the County jail.

Jerry cherished his family, his brothers and sisters and his parents. Jerry loved prospecting for gold and would often times turn to fishing when the gold wasn’t there. Campfire stories were always a highlight on any hunting trip.

The Lopaz family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone at the Veteran’s hospital who did an amazing job in Jerry’s fight. Jerry turned 87 years old while in the VA hospital. The staff made him a cake with ice cream which he greatly appreciated.

For those that knew and loved Jerry, he will be missed.