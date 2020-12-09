Obituary: Bethene Elizabeth Swartz

Bethene Elizabeth Swartz

Provided Photo

Bethene

Elizabeth Swartz

October 25, 1920 – November 19, 2020

Bethene lived a life devoted to the activities of her children and extended family. She had a passion for volunteering and was a leader in her church clubs and other organizations.

Bethene Elizabeth Swartz was born October 25, 1920 to parents Charles Faye and Minnie Margaretha (Leimbach) Moorhous in Culbertson, Nebraska. She entered eternal rest with God at her home on November 19, 2020. Bethene’s strong will provided her the strength to live the last week of her life to the fullest. Marking her 100th birthday, a family celebration with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was held with a banner, balloons and cake at her home.

In 1954, a job transfer with the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad for Bethene’s husband, Harold brought the family to Rifle, Colorado. There Bethene settled into raising her 7 children, while becoming active in family and church activities. Family roots became even stronger as Bethene and Harold established and managed a mobile home park. During the next years, their family business provided Bethene with a sincere commitment to her church and friends. She held her faith close to her heart and was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church for more than 40 years.

In 1994, she moved to Grand Junction where she volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital, delivered meals for Gray Gourmet and for several years managed the Handy Man Program for Mesa County RSVP, Inc.

Bethene’s memory lives on with sons and daughters: Harold H. Swartz, Jr. (Lynn), Shane M. Swartz (Laura), Marlyn L. Trautman, Cheryl E. Shilling (Darwin), Suzanne B. Swartz and Janet J. Pfretzschner (Richard). She is blessed with 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and innumerable others whose lives she touched. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold H. Swartz, Sr., daughter, Charlotte F. Plumleigh, one sister, five brothers and her parents. She will be dearly missed by her entire family, although her wonderful memories will always be in their hearts and minds.

A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Rifle in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Rifle, Mesa County RSVP, Inc., or Meals on Wheels Mesa Cty.