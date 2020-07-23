Obituary: Betty Henderson

Betty Henderson

July 22, 1921 – June 26, 2020 Betty Henderson, 98, of Decatur Illinois and Carbondale, Colorado, passed away June 26, 2020 at home in Carbondale with her youngest son and daughter-in-law by her side. Betty was born July 22, 1921, in Carterville, Illinois, to Fern Black and Minnie Bloodworth. She overcame a difficult childhood, and as an adult, met and married Everett Henderson in Decatur, Illinois, a second Lieutenant, B-24 bomber pilot in the Army Air Forces during World War II. Together they raised and loved two sons, (Charles) David and (John) Scott. Betty was a housewife and mother for most of her marriage and spent her time watching her son’s play sports and entertaining their friends. As they got older, Betty and Everett spent their time traveling, often to visit their sons and grandchildren. Betty was a much-loved wife, a loving mother and a grandmother. She was also the life of every party, a sassy, spunky, super smart, fun person, a true joy to be around. She will be missed every day. After her husband passed away, Betty moved to Colorado to live closer to her youngest son, daughter-in-law and grandkids. Betty is survived by her sons, Charles David (Diane) of Sacramento, California, and John Scott (Angela) of Carbondale, Colorado, six grandchildren, Dylan, Jacqueline, Tyler, and (step-grandchildren) Catherine, Tad and Kenny. She was also blessed to have one (step) great grandchild, Lane Daniel. Lane was the light of her last days. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery on October 2nd at 10am in Riverton, Illinois. Because of the pandemic, there will not be a (Colorado) local memorial, but if you are out and about with friends, please remember to lift a glass, preferably a martini, and toast to Betty and a wonderful life lived. We are certain that this would make her smile.