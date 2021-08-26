Obituary: BETTY JO ANN (BARSTOW) LINDAUER

BETTY JO ANN (BARSTOW) LINDAUER

BETTY JO ANN (

BARSTOW) LINDAUER

December 1, 1933 – August 21, 2021

Dr. Betty Jo Ann “B.J.” Lindauer (Barstow) passed away peacefully at home with family the evening of August 21, 2021 at 87 years old. While B.J. is survived by countless family – including daughters Julie Ann Lindauer and Sarah Del (Howard) Orona, sisters Susan Barstow, Cindy “Jayne” Turner, and grand-children Dylan Lindauer, Cordero Orona, and Delcia Orona – she is also survived by countless memories and stories of her told over the years.

B.J. was born at home in Magnolia, Ohio on December 1, 1933, to Willis and Delcia Barstow (Johnstone). She was the oldest of five siblings, and was frequently moving during her childhood due to financial struggles. Because of this, B.J. was well known for her strong-willed character. There are a number of family stories of B.J. moving during her childhood, including riding over Wolf Creek to Globe, Arizona in the back of a pick-up truck, under a tarp, when it snowed on them.

B.J. was valedictorian of Magnolia High School, accompanied with a celebratory column listed in the Magpie newspaper stating “Betty Jo Barstow, Valedictorian of the Senior Class, is a 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and dark brown eyes. She has an A-1 personality and a ready smile for everyone.” Her family moved to Colorado after her father Willis (“Daddy”) bought the Blue Flame Coal Mine in Palisade, CO. B.J. stayed shortly behind in Ohio attending Kent University. After arriving in Colorado, it was said that she saw “cowboys leaning on the train and on the station”, promising that she would never be a part of the “cowboy scene” in Western Colorado. Not long after, she married the most genuine cowboy in the valley – Ivo E. Lindauer.

She married Ivo Lindauer on December 22, 1957 at the First Baptist Church in Palisade. Ivo recounts how he met B.J. through her music teacher, Joan Shiolas, wife of Ivo’s lifelong best friend Tommy Shiolas. Tommy and Joan were hosting a spaghetti dinner and told Ivo “I’m inviting a friend I want you to meet”. Little did they know it would result in a marriage lasting nearly 64 years.

During those years in Palisade, B.J. worked as a cartographer for USGS Atomic Energy in Grand Junction, CO. After marrying Ivo, they moved to Greeley, CO, and she continued her university studies at University of Northern Colorado and received her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 1959.

She received two subsequent degrees from the same university: a Masters of Arts in Educational Psychology/Counseling in 1960 and a Doctor of Education in 1974. She went on to complete several years of post-doctoral study, including summers at University of Colorado – Boulder, from 1977 to 1979, summers of 1980 and 1983 at University of California – Los Angeles, and

sabbatical of 1988 at University of Western Australia – Perth.

She taught throughout her educational career, beginning in 1960 teaching at La Salle Elementary School, East Memorial Elementary School, Brentwood Elementary School, and Weld County School District 6, and intermittently working as an instructor and professor for a number of years “teaching teachers” and creating curriculum. Her mission was to implement instructional strategies and fine-tune teaching practices. She has seven publications, ranging from migrant education to acquisition of thinking skills published in The Australian Science Teachers Journal in 1990.

B.J. and Ivo moved to Washington DC for a couple of years where she taught at George Washington University and American University. She sang with the Paul Hill Choir and proudly performed at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. She was a pianist and vocalist her entire life, and is remembered for playing piano at nearly every church she was a part of.

She played piano at the Grand Valley United Methodist Church for a number of years where she is well known and loved.

There are several lively memories of her in Greeley over the years. She was a member of the National Association of Teacher Educators, the Colorado Association of Teacher Educators, the National Staff Development Council, the City of Greeley Youth Commission, the Colorado Council for the Social Studies – Chair State Awards, the Colorado Council on Economic Education, the Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers’ Society, the Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers’ Honorary Sorority, and the president of P.E.O.

She had a number of honors, including her presence on the Colorado Commission on Teacher Education and Recertification, the Outstanding Public School Leader Award from the University of Northern Colorado Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa, the Danforth Associate for recognition in teacher education, and was runner-up for the Colorado Teacher of the Year in 1968.

After retiring, she and Ivo moved to Battlement Mesa, CO and built their dream home overlooking the valley and the Lindauer Ranch on Parachute Creek.

Much of B.J.’s later life was dedicated to travel and philanthropy. B.J. traveled around the world three times, visiting around 70 countries. B.J. helped to establish the Kathmandu Ketaaketi Spowc Free School in the city center of Kathmandu, Nepal. The school was intended for the children in the city who could not afford the uniforms or books required at the traditional public schools. B.J. helped with funding and fundraising, including providing instructional materials, uniforms, and books.

B.J. was consistently involved with the Grand Valley United Methodist Church, and served with the weekly soup kitchen for a number of years. She was an active member in the local P.E.O. chapter IP in Parachute. Nonetheless, she often competed with her sisters in the Palisade Peach Festival and Garfield County Fair for their notorious pies, jams, and canning.

B.J. was well loved by family and countless friends across the globe. Due to her education and steadfast love for her family, she was always able to positively impact and support them throughout their lives. She was seen as the stubborn yet unwavering “moral compass” of the family, always pushing everyone to be their best. Her legacy will continue to survive through the lives she has touched.

A viewing will be held Thursday, August 26, from 3-6pm at the Grand Valley Methodist Church, 132 N Parachute Avenue in Parachute, CO. Her funeral service will be held the following day on Friday, August 27, at 2pm at the same location. Light refreshments will follow. In lieu of flowers, please continue to advocate for the importance of education.