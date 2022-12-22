Obituary: Betty Jo Arthur

January 3, 1938 – December 4, 2022

Betty Jo Arthur passed away December 4, 2022 in Rifle, Colorado after a brief illness. She was 84. Mrs. Arthur was born Betty Jo Cole, January 3, 1938 to Harry and Helen Cole in New Castle, Colorado.

Betty had one brother, Ted Cole, who was twelve years older. She graduated from New Castle High School (on Main Street) in 1955 and kept in touch with many of her classmates until her death.

Betty went to Colorado Business College in Denver, working her way through school. After graduating, she got a job at Walker Field airport, in Grand Junction. During that time, she and Jack wrote letters to each other and married soon after his discharge from the Navy.

Betty married John “Jack” Arthur of East Divide Creek, February 16, 1958 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in New Castle. And so the town girl became a ranch wife.

Betty and Jack raised two daughters, Kathi and Tammi, on the ranch on East Divide Creek. Working side by side with her husband and kids on the ranch, she loved the outdoors, the horses and cattle and even haying season in the heat of summer.

Betty took the girls to 4H club meetings, made homecoming, prom and bridesmaid dresses for the girls and their friends. We lived farthest from town, but Mom was always the one to give rides to basketball and football games as far away as Steamboat and Battle Mountain.

She loved picnicking at Willow Creek, Reservoir Park and Haystack Mountain and cooking at hunting camp every fall.

In 1974, the ranch was sold and Jack got a job as drilling superintendent on an offshore drilling rig. The family moved to Singapore. Later, Betty and Jack lived in Australia.

Betty worked at Tim’s Tools in Silt, as dispatcher for Aspen Limo / Vans to Vail, and at Elk Mountain Motors in Glenwood Springs until she retired. Jack died at their home on West Divide Creek, October 6, 1993.

A voracious reader until the end, Betty loved her books but learned to enjoy her e-reader as well. She wrote poetry and journaled. Betty loved her family above all else and was always there to listen, give hugs and encouraging words. And cookies.

Survivors include daughters Kathi Arthur (Lee Smith) of Silt and Tammi Whitaker (Roger) of Craig, sisters-in-law Marthanne Reinhardt of Albuquerque and Nancy Arthur of Rangely, five grandchildren, many great grandchildren and numerous other family and special friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Arthur, parents, Harry and Helen Cole, parents-in-law, Loren and Mary Arthur, brother, Ted Cole and brother-in-law, Steve Arthur.

No memorial service is planned. Cremation has taken place. A memorial headstone will be in the family plot at Fairview Cemetery on West Divide Creek.