Obituary: Betty Jo Halford
August 26, 1929 – August 21, 2022
Betty Halford was born in Basalt, Colorado August 26, 1929 to Kenneth and Edith Arnold. She passed away in Columbia, SC August 21, 2022.
Betty was preceded in passing by her parents, husband Gordon, her brothers Bobbie and Richard. She is survived by her son Rodney (Janet) Halford, her grandchildren Shaun and Jeremy Halford. In addition, she leaves 2 great-grandchildren Rory and Matthew.
Graveside services will be at a later date-TBD
