Obituary: Betty Joan Nightingale

Betty Joan Nightingale

Provided Photo

November 18, 1937 – January 3, 2023

Betty Joan Nightingale (85) passed away on January 3rd, 2023 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Betty was born on November 18, 1937, in Grand Junction, Colorado. She spent the early years of her life in Paonia, where she attended Paonia High School and graduated in 1956. It was in Paonia that she met the love of her life, Thomas Roy Nightingale whom she married on April 14, 1957. Betty and Tom shared 51 years of love and friendship. During their marriage, they raised four children and a stepson together.

Betty and Tom raised their family in the Roaring Fork Valley. During her life, Betty was known for her work ethic, where she enjoyed a diverse career. She worked at retail stores in Glenwood Springs, and also owned and operated sewing shops and video rental stores with her husband Tom. Betty was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Betty enjoyed spending time on camping trips with her children and grandchildren, doing arts and crafts, gardening, baking, and taking care of her pets. She loved cooking large meals for family gatherings on weekends and after church on Sundays. Betty was always warm and loving to her family. She provided a welcoming home to her many grandchildren, where her family could enjoy an afternoon jumping on the trampoline or playing capture the flag in the yard. She will be remembered for her strong devotion to her family.

Betty is survived by her children Linda (Ron) Granato, Terry (Mark Weller) Nightingale, Kathy (Marwin) Harris, Thomas Nightingale, and David (Carla) Meine; her sisters Nancy Beavers and Jean Hodel; her brother Sonny Clary; 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Roy Nightingale, grandson Jason G. Granato, and her parents Thelma and Lloyd Clary.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3076 E½ Road, Grand Junction, Colorado. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Tom, at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Paonia Colorado.