Obituary: Betty Lou Albertson
September 5, 1931 – August 16, 2022
BETTY LOU ALBERTSON
1931-2022
Betty Lou Albertson went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 16, 2022.
She was born to Sigurd and Anna (Ryden) Bobson on September 5, 1931 in
Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She grew up in Gypsum, Colorado and graduated from Eagle County High School in 1949. She attended one year at CU Boulder. She married Charles (Chuck) Phillip Albertson on Sept. 16, 1950 in the Lutheran Church of Gypsum, which her grandfather helped build.
Betty Lou and Chuck spent most of their years ranching, first in Burns and then on Gypsum Creek where they raised six children. She was active in the Colorado Cowbelles, a 4-H leader, and numerous other organizations. She was a gifted pianist playing for church, friends and family.
She loved spending time with family, including 17 grandchildren, and numerous
great-grandchildren. Betty Lou had a very generous spirt and made friends everywhere she went. She loved to share her stories and her love for Jesus.
Survivors include her six children: Kevan (Rosie) Albertson of North Platte, NE;
Karen (Sumner) Schlegel of Silt, CO; Kathy (Jim) Toomer of Silt, CO; Kristi (Kevin) Rosten of Colorado Springs, CO; Karla Albertson of Silt, CO; Ken (Sheila) Albertson of Lafayette, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, infant son Rodney, parents Sigurd & Anna Bobson, brothers Edmund and Alvin Bobson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Baptist Church of New Castle, New Castle, CO on Sat., Sept. 3rd at 2:00 p.m. Contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of New Castle, CO.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.