Obituary: Betty Lou (Bradley) Bendetti

Betty Lou (Bradley) Bendetti

Provided Photo

January 26, 1925 – October 13, 2022

Betty Bendetti, 97, passed away peacefully in her home on October 13, 2022 due to natural causes.

Betty was a long time resident of the Rifle/Silt area and known for her caring and love for others.

Betty was born in Pinole, California on the 26th day of January 1925 to Chet and Lola Bradley. Shortly after Betty’s birth, the family moved back to Garfield County, Colorado to help with the family homestead on Hunter Mesa, just south of Rifle.

After graduating from Rifle Union High School in 1943, Betty moved to Oceanside, California where she worked for the US Government in a military warehouse until the end of the war, at which time she returned to Silt, Colorado where here parents resided.

After returning to Silt, Betty married John P. Bendetti and raised five children: Karen, Donna, Randy, Terry, and Greg. Betty and John eventually separated then divorced, and Betty became a service provider working for various restaurants in Rifle.

At the age of 70, Betty was hired by the Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home in Rifle and became a certified nurse’s aide (CNA). While employed by the Veterans Nursing Home Betty earned several prestigious awards, one being State Employee of the Year. Betty retired from the Veterans Nursing Home at the age of 90, but continued volunteering to the age of 93.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Chet and Lola Bradley; Brothers Robert (Bob), Richard (Dick), and Norman Bradley; and daughter Donna Bendetti.

She is survived by her daughter Karen (Don) Brown; sons Randy( Raelana) Bendetti, Terry (Linda) Bendetti, and Greg Bendetti; Grandchildren Michael Williams, Wendy Williams Sundberg, Corey(tammy) Bendetti, John (Michael) Bendetti, Ben Bendetti, Nicole (Austin) Bendetti Seely, and Andrea (Victor) Cordova; and many wonderful great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Betty was a remarkable woman and led a remarkable life. She touched many lives and will surely be missed. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2023, so that all extended family members and friends may attend. Details will be announced at a later date.