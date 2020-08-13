Obituary: Betty Ruth Scranton

Betty Ruth Scranton

Betty Ruth

Scranton

May 8, 1944 – June 18, 2020

Betty Ruth Scranton (Jones) passed away in her home at age 76 on June 18, 2020, after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by those who loved her dearly.

Betty was born in Craig, CO, on May 8, 1944, to Wayne and Virginia Jones. She attended Arizona State University.

In 1968, Betty gave birth to her only child, Brad. They moved to Grand Junction, CO, in 1975, and Betty became a realtor.

Betty met Richard Scranton on September 20, 1987, and they married on February 14th, 1998. They loved touring on their Gold Wing and Country Western swing dancing.

On August 10, 1997, Betty chose to follow Christ. That began a desire to know God, His Word, and to serve others. She became active in her church and also served in 40 Days for Life. She loved God, loved her family, and loved her country.

Betty is survived by her husband, Richard, son, Brad, sister, Amy, and their families.

A private, family memorial service was held for Betty at her home on June 27, 2020. Her ashes were scattered on the prairie.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan’s Purse in Betty’s name.