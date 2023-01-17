Obituary: Bettye Jo Bingham
May 19, 1936 – January 2, 2023
Passed away peacefully at the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center at Rifle with her family at her side.
A Celebration of Life service will be held January 18, 2023 @ 2:00 PM at the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center at Rifle. 851 East 5th Street, Rifle Colorado
Rifle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
