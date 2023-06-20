Obituary: Beverly Ann Nash

Beverly Ann Nash

Provided Photo

October 17, 1925 – June 12, 2023

Beverly Ann Nash of Rifle, CO passed away peacefully, into the arms of Jesus, on June 12, 2023 at the Grand River Care Center. She was born on October 17, 1925, in Denver, to the late Roy Turner and Melba Davis Turner. She was 97 years old. Beverly lived a vibrant and fulfilling life, touching the hearts of those she encountered along her journey. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Edwin, stepsons Terry and Rick and a sister Betty. She is survived by niece Suzette Gardner of California, niece-in-law Jan Troutman of Texas, other nieces and nephews and many friends.

Beverly was a woman who never met a stranger. She effortlessly formed connections with people from all walks of life. She had a zest for adventure and enjoyed traveling to various destinations, including Russia, Spain, the Canary Islands, and beyond.

Beverly’s last job before retiring was as a receptionist for an oil and gas company based in Houston, Texas. She had read about the Parachute and Battlement Mesa area and the retirement community that it had become so she decided to make a move to the Western Slope! She first settled on Battlement Mesa and later moved to the senior housing in Rifle. In November of 2020 Beverly transitioned to the Grand River Care Center, in Rifle, where she received exceptional care from the dedicated staff. Their compassion and support brought comfort to her during her final years.

Family and friends are invited to join in celebrating the life of Beverly Ann Nash at the Care Center on July 7, 2023 at 2 pm.

Beverly loved people and she loved to share her life experiences with them. A more detailed history of Beverly’s life will be entered on the Rifle Funeral Home’s website soon. http://www.riflefuneralhome.com