Obituary: Beverly Jane Anderson

Beverly Jane Anderson

Provided Photo

November 20, 1928 – May 16, 2021

Two years departed, but alive every day in her enduring legacy of Godly wisdom and wit, Beverly Jane Anderson was born November 20, 1928, in Oak Harbor, Ohio, and died May 16, 2021, in Glenwood Springs.

Beverly was known for three things in this valley – her teaching career, church, and the Hot Springs pool. “Mrs. Anderson” taught kindergarten and third grade for many years in the old New Castle school and loved her students. She finished her long career, at the age of 90, substitute teaching in the Parachute schools.

She loved the fellowship of church, and would double up on Sundays, attending Family of Faith Church in the mornings and Open Door Church in the evenings. She faithfully picked up her “old lady” friends and gave them a ride to church for many years. For her whole life she gave her testimony of being healed of stage IV colon cancer by the power of prayer.

Beverly was a regular at the Hot Springs pool and often said God was thinking of her when he made those hot springs. She always wore her gold cross necklace to the pool to give her an opening to witness the love of Jesus to friends and strangers alike.

Beverly came from the East, but embraced the West. One of her best stories was her adventure of entering the Burro Race over Mosquito Pass, to bounce back after her first husband, Grady, was killed in the Korean War. When she married Orville, “Andy,” she became a rancher’s wife and was game for whatever needed done, whether it was building fence or bottle feeding “bum” lambs. She was proud of her ranch on the Little Snake River.

Beverly is mother to five children, Rebecca, Norton, Mark, Paul, and Matt, and has three grandchildren, Hannah, Scott, and Zachary. Hers was a life well lived and she was as Psalm 1:3 describes, “a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth her fruit in her season.”