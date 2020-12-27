Obituary: Beverly Williamson

Beverly Williamson

Beverly

Williamson

November 14, 1937 – December 20, 2020

Beverly Ann (Clark) Williamson passed away late in the evening of December 20, 2020 in Boise, Idaho.

Beverly was born in Deer Trail, Colorado on November 14, 1937. She was the only child of Margaret (Snavely) and Archie Clark. Beverly graduated from Deer Trail High School in 1955 and spent two years at Colorado Women’s College in Denver before marrying Glenn Williamson of Strasburg on July 14, 1957.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Archie Clark and her husband of sixty-one years, Glenn Williamson. She is survived by three children: Troy (Toni) Williamson, Sherri (Jim) Redmond, and Trent (Kristen) Williamson; grandchildren Makenzi (Chris), Kelsi (Doug), Levi (Haley), Abayomi, Karli, Cole, Olivia, Jace, and Kennedy; and great grandchildren Parker, Payton, and Otto.

At various times Beverly worked as a teacher’s aide for Garfield County Schools, but her life’s calling was that of wife, mother, and grandmother. “Baga” – the name given to her by her grandchildren – had two passions in life: her faith and her family.

The spiritual leader of the family, Baga spent time reading, attending church and hosting groups of family and friends in her home. She enjoyed traveling and dancing with Glenn, picnics with her kids and grandkids, and laughing with all. The life of the party, Baga will always be remembered for her love of the color red and her ability to do the splits, her last known performance of this feat being May of this year!

A celebration of life will be held in Grand Junction, Colorado this summer. Details will be forthcoming.