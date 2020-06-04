Obituary: Bill Snyder

August 18, 1945 – May 23, 2020

Bill Snyder passed away on May 23, 2020 in Rifle, Colorado. Bill was born to Royal Snyder, Sr. and Genevieve Clough Snyder on August 18, 1945 in Estes Park, Colorado. Bill married Lavonne Eccher on June 30, 1968. Bill loved the outdoors. Some of his favorite places included Blair Mountain, Meadow Lake and the Bookcliffs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and shooting, along with making moonshine and jet skiing. Bill was a prankster and had a laugh that was all his own. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren, and attended as many of their school events as he could. He always enjoyed a cold beer, a thick steak and some smoked ribs. You could often find him tending to his two donkeys, Buckshot and Beethoven. He spoiled them constantly with carrots, apples, and animal cookies, and they kept him on his toes. Bill’s greatest love was his family, and his family loved him greatly. He will be missed each and every day.

Bill is survived by his son, Dan (Lori) Snyder; Grandchildren, Shelby, Kara, and Kyle; Sisters, Sharon Bistline and bonnie McKenzie; Nieces, Stormy Anderson and Carol Snyder, and nephew, Ryan McKenzie. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Lavonne; Parents, Royal and Genevieve; and a brother, Roy Snyder. Cremation has taken place.