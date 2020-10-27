Obituary: Billy Gene Sloan
September 1, 1942 – October 22, 2020
Billy Sloan, of Maybell, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at The Medical Center of The Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Maybell Park. Interment will follow in Maybell Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Maybell Senior Club in care of Grant Mortuary.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User