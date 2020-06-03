Obituary: Billy Leon Huffaker

March 22, 1937 ~ May 28, 2020 Billy Leon Huffaker of New Castle, Colorado passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 83. Leon was born in Mesa, Arizona in 1937, to father, Rupert Jackson, and mother Helen Lavern Huffaker. The oldest of three sons, Leon started working at an early age with his father at the Chevrolet dealership in Burkburnett, Texas and later worked at the Wichita Falls location. He proudly served in the Army and in 1969 he moved to Louisiana with his wife, Pat, when he accepted a position with Conoco as a Transport Driver. Known by his handle, Quicksilver, he was one of very few drivers recognized for 2,000,000 continuous miles of safe driving during his 27 years with the company. He moved to Colorado in 2006 to be near his daughter and her family. He loved history, cooking, bloody marys, planes, adventures and spending time with his family. Some of our fondest memories include our annual trip to Redstone for Father’s Day, Jeeping up the backside of Aspen Mountain to listen to Bluegrass, and just spending time together laughing and listening to him tell great stories. He was always there for his family and was quick to remind us that we “shouldn’t sweat the small stuff”. Leon was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Huffaker. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Huffaker; daughter, Teresa “Trish” Huffaker Hirsch, son-in-law, Scott Paul Hirsch; grandchildren, Devan Cormier, Avery Ann Hirsch and Ryder Scott Hirsch, sons from a previous marriage Mark Lynn Huffaker, Curtiss Leon Huffaker and their families, brother, Gerald Huffaker, brother in law, Donald Lee Seale, as well as nieces Darla Huffaker Musgrave, Sheryll Huffaker Healton, Jennifer Huffaker McClain, Ashlie Seale and nephews Peter Huffaker, Jeffrey Seale and Chris Seale.

Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, a graveside ceremony at Highland Cemetery in New Castle will be held for the family on Thursday June 4, 2020