Obituary: Bonnie Dillow

Bonnie Dillow

Provided Photo

February 8, 1961 – June 19, 2021

After three years of fighting blood cancer, our dear Bonnie went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2021 leaving her loving husband, Dan Dillow as well as four beautiful daughters Katrina (Dillow) Lowell, Philicia Dillow, Christina Dillow, Elaina Dillow, and caring son-in-law Jonathan Lowell. Bonnie Lou was born in Denver to Jerry and Barbara Boschen, raised in CO, and went to CA for college. She married her husband Daniel P. Dillow in 1993, had their oldest daughter Katrina in 1995, and adopted three wonderful girls from China: Philicia in 2003, Christina in 2005, and Elaina in 2008. She had a heart for children which included nine years of teaching fourth grade in Watsonville, CA, as well as various kids ministries over the years. There will be a public viewing at the Farnum-Holt funeral home in Glenwood Springs on Friday July 2nd from 12pm to 5pm and a Celebration of life at Summit Bound Church in Glenwood Springs at 10am on July 3rd.

In lieu of flowers people can donate to Summit Bound Church in Glenwood in memory of Bonnie.