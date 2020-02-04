Obituary: Bonnie Turner

Bonnie Marie Turner July 4, 1939 – January 28, 2020

Bonnie Marie Turner, age 80, passed away at Larchwood Nursing Home in Grand Junction, Colorado on Tuesday, January 28th with family by her side.

Born July 4th, 1939 to Ruby Lee and Owen Horton.

She is survived by her brother, Gary Baker of Casper, WY; brother, Jimmy Baker of Virginia Beach, VA; son, Rick (Connie) Turner of Glenwood Springs, CO;daughters, Lorraine Turner of Grand Junction, CO, and Linda Gray of Battlement Mesa, CO; 7 Grandchildren – Danielle Syddall, Savannah Gabbett, Nicole Turner, Donald Davis, Matthew Turner, Travis Turner and Brenda Lucero. She also had 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.

She is preceded in her death by her husband Donald Turner and son Marty Turner.

