Obituary: Bradley Scott Redding
– December 11, 2021
On Saturday December 11th, Heaven gained another soul. Bradley (Brad) Scott Redding passed away at home from chronic health issues he had fought for years. Brad was born December 19th, 1956, in Tucson Arizona. On December 3, 1976, Brad married Dee (D’etta Ubell), and they had 2 boys. The family moved in 1998 to Dee’s native Colorado and made their home in Rifle.
Brad leaves behind wife of 45 years, Dee; son, Matthew of Rifle; and son, Kevin (Kasandra) and grandsons: Aidan, 14, and Cody, 9, of Tucson.
Brad is survived by parents Lloyd and Marilyn of Tucson; sister, Sandy of Ohio; brother, Mike (Debbie) of Chandler; sister, Janice and brother, Mark (Lisa) of Tucson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Brad loved all his family more than words can say and he was so proud of them, as we were of him.
Rest in peace Brad. We love you.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
