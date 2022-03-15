Obituary: Brandy Smith

Brandy Smith

December 15, 1969 – January 28, 2022

Brandy passed away In January in Denver. He was raised in the valley and went to Glenwood Spgs High. He moved to Denver in 1992.

He was a loving father, son and brother. He loved the outdoors. He went to Sturgis for many years and did many benefit motorcycle rides. He was an avid gun collector and enthusiast and loved to have friends out to his own range.

He left behind two daughters, his mom Jean Smith of Glenwood and his brothers Brett and Brody living in the valley.

He was a precision custom carpenter. He had his own remodeling business and worked for Sturgeon in Denver.

He will be truly missed by all who loved him!

Celebration of Life planned in Glenwood on April 30th