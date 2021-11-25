Obituary: Brenda Hartman~Schramm
April 22, 1953 – November 10, 2021
Brenda Lou passed away peacefully Wednesday November 10, 2021. She leaves her son Shane Froio, daughter Tara Charlesworth, son-in-law Eric. Grandchildren Austin, Uriaha, Tristan & Maya. Beloved Mom Irene W. Hartman, brothers Mickey Hartman & Hal Hartman, sister Marty Hartman.
Brenda was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado and loved the beauty & wildlife of Colorado. She loved her family deeply and her greatest pride was her children & grandchildren.
A service in memory will be Saturday November 27th at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Fellowship Church in Rifle, Colorado, followed by a reception.
