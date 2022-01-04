Obituary: Brenda Keller (Hickman)
January 6, 1945 – August 8, 2021
With heavy hearts we announce the loss of Brenda Keller (Hickman), who passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Brenda is survived by her husband and best friend Dennis, their children and spouses, Dennis Jr (Karen) and Kristy (Bret), her grandchildren, Zach and Amber – which lovingly called her Maemo and her sister Barbara Hoback (Hickman).
Brenda was born and raised in Rifle, Colorado, then graduated high school, and married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Keller on March 28,1964. Dennis and Brenda could always be found together over the next 57 years of marriage.
They would spend many years in the community of Eagle, Colorado raising their kids before retiring from the Grand Junction area. During their retirement they planted roots in Deming, NM where they enjoyed travel, desert sunsets, craft shows and many, many friends. She could always be found creating extraordinary art and crafts for loved ones. Her beautiful smile and positive outlook always drew people to her. She always had a quick invite “come on in” that will be missed by so many.
With beautiful memories she will be remembered and kept in the hearts of those she loved dearly.
There are no public services planned at this time.
