Obituary: Brenda Southward

Brenda Southward

February 12, 1955 – August 21, 2022

Brenda Kae Southward, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, left us too soon, in the morning sunshine on August 21, 2022.

Born Brenda Kae Bohannon to Paul and Phyllis Bohannon, on February 12, 1955, Brenda was the only daughter of 5 siblings. She spent her younger years in Ottawa, Illinois, building memories and friendships that lasted her lifetime. She attended Ottawa High School, graduating in 1973. She attended the Minnesota Institute of Technology and earned a degree in clinical laboratory sciences. When she grew tired of healthcare, she moved to California in 1976 with her lifetime best friend, where they spent their days exploring San Fransisco, eating sourdough bread, crab, and drinking white wine. She bounced around exploring for several years, from California to Maine to Boston and everywhere in between. On her way back across the country, she stopped in Snowmass, CO in the summer of 1979. She loved the summer in the mountains, and decided she couldn’t leave. Working that winter at Village Property Management, she met the love of her life, Todd. They were married on September 17, 1983 in a meadow on the side of a mountain, and started a steadfast, bright, and unbounded partnership. They spent 42 years together, building a life they truly loved. They skied, camped, traveled, rode bikes, and settled into their home in Basalt. On May 3, 1988 Brenda became a mom to her son, Zack. Then again on June 28, 1990 she welcomed her daughter, Megan, into the world. She loved her husband and children fiercely, and they were her source of greatest pride. She cared for every person who came through her door with open arms and the biggest heart. Brenda worked for 29 years with the Aspen Skiing Company in the Human Resources department, and was adored by employees and coworkers alike. She loved her garden and her flowers, and her yard was her sanctuary and delight. The beaches in Hawaii ranked among her favorite places. She was absolutely, wholeheartedly, unapologetically Brenda, and she is deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

Brenda is survived by her husband Todd, their cat Ollie, her son Zack (Ashley) of Carbondale, CO, her daughter Megan (Patrick) of Cañon City, CO, her brother Randy Bohannon of Tacoma, WA, and her brother Tim (Joellen) Bohannon of Eagan, MN, sister-in-law Jude Southward of Denver, CO, step-mother-in-law Lorraine Southward of Las Cruces, NM, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Phyllis and Paul Bohannon, brother Jim Bohannon, sister-in-law Gail Bohannon, sister-in-law Barb Bohannon, and brother David Bohannon, and her father-in-law Morris Southward.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday October 1, 2022 from 1PM-5PM at Arbany Park in Basalt. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the American Heart Association, or just hug your family close, and enjoy a margarita in Brenda’s memory.