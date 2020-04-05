Obituary: Brent Beaton
He was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin . He worked for Pitkin County for 25 years and never missed a day of work. He also was a meat cutter in Wisconsin and Texas, and was currently employed for Lowes’. Brent passed away in the hospital very unexpectedly and peacefully with family by his side. He was only ill for 3 weeks. He loved his wife Duff, daughter Becky (Dan) and the Green Bay Packers. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend. Brent’s passing has left us with a great emptiness. A private service was already held.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.