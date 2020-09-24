Obituary: Brian Glenn Beatty
March 30, 1948 – September 10, 2020
Brian Glenn Beatty, known locally by some as “BB”, passed away unexpectedly on September 10th at the age of 72. He was a very gentle giant and lover of the earth and all that is good. Brian is survived by 3 nieces and 3 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Drs. Homer G. and Louisa G. (nee Pupke) Beatty, his brother Oliver Glenn, and his sisters Kim, Lynn, Blythe Cheslin and Gayle.
