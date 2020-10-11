Obituary: Brian Keith Waldron
Brian Keith Waldron
September 19, 1969 – August 21, 2020
A Celebration of Life for Brian Keith Waldron will be held at New Life Fellowship, 2090 Whiteriver Ave. on October 17th at 2pm. We will celebrate his life with singing praises to his God and the sharing of memories.
