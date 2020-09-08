Obituary: Brian Keith Waldron

Brian Keith Waldron

Provided Photo

Brian Keith Waldron

September 19, 1969 – August 21, 2020

Brian Keith Waldron passed away at his home in, Knoxville, TN. on August 21st, 2020. Brian was born in Rifle, CO. on September 19th, 1969. to Cecil and Ardonna Waldron. He graduated from Rifle High School in 1988, after which he attended Arizona Automotive Institute. Upon graduation he was employed by two different Mustang restoration shops. From there he got into NHRA drag racing and was on the racing pit crews of Jerry Camanito, Brad Anderson and Terry Mullins, crisscrossing the U.S. many times in his racing career. Settling in TN. he worked for Oakridge Tool and Engineering, where he took part in assembling a section of the International Space Station. He was also employed by Pro Max Corporation modifying and rebuilding ’67 Chevy Nova bodies & frames. He worked at Lokar Performance, manufacturing components for street rods. His current employer was Kinser Chassis, where they manufactured & produced early Bronco frames that are Ford Motor Company approved and have gained national recognition. Brian is survived by his wife, Jennifer & step-daughter Kaitlin of Knoxville, his father Cecil and step-mom Betty of Rifle, CO. brother Dennis (Lisa & family) Warroad, MN. his sister Elissa Harder (Chris & boys) of Sterling, CO. His maternal grandmother Evadna White of Bloomington, IN. Many aunts, uncles & cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ardonna, in 2006. Brian will be greatly missed and held close in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.