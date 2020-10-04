Obituary: Bridget Noel Steel
April 12, 1973 – September 23, 2020
Bridget Noel Steel, devoted mother to Zoey and Tessa, loving wife to Todd and daughter to John, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 23rd September following a most courageous four year battle with cancer.
Bridget was born in Bronx, NY and soon moved to Norwalk, CT where in kindergarten she met her lifelong best friend Michelle.
In her youth Bridget loved contemporary dance. An affection for music and travel in early adulthood complimented her joyful energy leading to adventures around the country and later around the world. A trip to London in ’97 marked the beginning of Bridget’s second act where she and Todd fell in love and began their lives together.
Family proved Bridget’s greatest pleasure. She poured herself in to raising two confident and beautiful daughters, teaching each of kindness and compassion through example while promoting strength and courage to face life’s challenges with a smile.
Bridget adored the rugged beauty of the Colorado mountains, frequently exploring the hiking trails with her good friends and beloved labs, relaxing afterwards with a cup of tea and a good book.
A life changing trip to Nepal with Zoey in 2015 triggered a deeper level of spirituality that would ultimately assist Bridget in preparing for her final journey.
She will be forever remembered for her kind and adventurous nature and her fearless approach to life. Bridget will be deeply missed by all who knew this most special lady.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 3pm on October 9th at The Orchard in Carbondale.
