Obituary: Britton White

Britton White

Provided Photo

Britton White

September 28, 1943 – August 18, 2021

Britton White Jr. passed away peacefully August 18, 2021 surrounded by family at his home in Carbondale, CO. Born Sept 28, 1943 to Britton White Sr. and Edith Bardwell White of Denver, he attended Denver Country Day School then graduated from The Lawrenceville School in NJ. After attending Stanford, he graduated from Colorado College then received a law degree from The University of Colorado Law School. He was a formidable litigator as a partner at Holland & Hart and later General Counsel for El Paso Corp. With his first wife Julie Pierce, he has two children, Jennifer White and Britton D. White and has been married to their other mother, Sherry Odenthal, for 46 years. Brit loved to fish and was widely known and respected as an expert fly fisherman and conservationist. His love of the sport took him on many fishing adventures world-wide. He perhaps loved to tie flies even more which he took to expert and artistic levels. His early love of hunting transitioned to competitive sporting clays and bird and wildlife watching and he was an avid, expert skier to the end. He was known by his many friends and family to be a kind and generous man who never passed an opportunity to have a more than lively debate and will also be remembered for his brilliant sense of humor. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rodney B. White, he will be greatly missed by his wife and her family, his children, their mother, niece Dina White, and many life-long and more recent friends. To honor his firm request, no formal services will be held. The family invites all who knew and loved him to memorialize him in whatever personal way helps them feel closer to his spirit and honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roaring Fork Conservancy, roaringfork.org.