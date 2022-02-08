Obituary: Bruce Albert Berner
November 8, 1930 – January 30, 2022
On Sunday, January 30, Bruce Berner passed away peacefully at the Grand River Health Care Center.
Bruce was born in Laramie, Wyoming and settled in Silt, Colorado. He is survived by his wife, children and many grandchildren/great-grandchildren.
Bruce was a kindhearted soul that loved to chat and joke around with everyone he met. He will be severely missed by all who knew him.
