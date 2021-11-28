Obituary: Bruce Boyer
February 27, 1965 – November 22, 2021
Bruce Edward Boyer, 56, of Basalt passed away Monday November 22, 2021.
Born February 27, 1965 in Montrose, Colorado. Bruce loved the outdoors and was an accomplished craftsman.
He is survived by his wife Julia of 10 years; mother Nancy; brother Ken; son Dustin.
In lieu of flowers, please enjoy a mountain trail, go fishing or plant a tree. For anyone wishing to honor Bruce, donations can be submitted to Calaway•Young Cancer Center at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs.
