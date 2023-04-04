Obituary: Bruce Gordon Brynildson

Bruce Gordon Brynildson

Provided Photo

June 24, 1943 – February 9, 2023

Bruce Gordon Brynildson, passed away February 9, 2023 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Bruce Gordon Brynildson was born on June 24, 1943 in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas to Daniel and Elizabeth (Cahoon) Brynildson. Shortly after the family moved to Rifle, Colorado where he graduated in 1961 and enlisted in the Navy. Once he completed his service he worked for and retired from IBM, working as an electrical engineer. He met the love of his life and married his wife Hazel Shirley in 1968, 55 years of loving him was not enough! In his free time he enjoyed flying, he had a private pilot license, maintaining his Studebakers and operating his backhoe. It was said that he could repair anything. He also enjoyed studying history, especially that of the bible. He loved animals and sunsets. It was also said that he made the best pancakes.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Shirley Brynildson; Sisters Danna (Rollin) Estes; Karen Slessor, and Brother Scott Brynildson

He is predeceased by his parents.

A visitation will be held on Friday April 14, 2023 starting at 10:00AM at Rifle Funeral Home with services to follow starting at 10:30 at Rifle Funeral Home in Rifle, Colorado