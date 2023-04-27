Obituary: Bryce Jaramillo
August 29, 2006 – April 13, 2023
Bryce Jaramillo passed away unexpectedly on April 13. Bryce is proceeded in death by his sister Ashlynn Jaramillo, Grandmother Yvette Bernadette Jaramillo, his Uncle Richard Cunningham Jr. My dearest son left this world much too soon. His happy go lucky attitude brought joy to all who knew him. He was a very courteous man. He loved his mother and grandfather and liked helping him with yard work and helping him in the fields. His dog Ayla was his best friend, they were inseparable. Bryce had a “green thumb”, he enjoyed biking, skateboarding, bowling, and videogames. He loved spending time with his family both given and chosen. Bryce is survived by his mother Erica Jaramillo, Grandfather David Day, Aunts Brandy Cruickshank, Tanya Dietrick, Great aunt Geneya Martin. Cousin Gabriel Cunningham, Kayla Martin, Khrista Lequt, Shyanne Cruickshank, His Dog Ayla and many more cousins. I love you son! Words can’t express how much you’ll be missed, our lives are forever changed, your soul is free now fly high my son, till we meet again your memory will live on with all who loves you. Services will be held May 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at The First Christian Church, 306 East 3rd Street, Rifle, Co.
