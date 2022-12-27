Obituary: Calmore “Kevin Hype” Campbell
September 8, 1982 – December 13, 2022
Calmore “Kevin Hype” Campbell, born September 8,1982 passed away the afternoon of December 13,2022. With his passing, he is survived by parents Sharon Smith, Wilton “Terro” Campbell, wife Donna “Melissa”, 4 brother, 4 sisters, 4 children (TJ, Elissa, KD and Kahlil), niece & nephew and other relatives and friends.
Kevin was beloved by everyone he met. He could light up a room with his humor, smile and compassion. Kevin had a great gift for true empathy-always willing to stop and help others who needed him!
Kevin, a local business owner, a gentle soul, a coach, a leader and mentor will be deeply missed by many!
His memorial service will be held at 904 N. 7th St Grand Junction CO 81501 (Brown Cremation &Funeral Service) on Saturday January 7, 2023 from 3-5pm.
