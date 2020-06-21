Obituary: Candace Gazley
Candace Gazley February 25, 1956 ~ June 11, 2020 Candace had a heart of gold. She was always the first to give aid, to feed, and to shelter anyone and everyone. She volunteered for the Red Cross for over 20 years. Perhaps her giving nature wore her down and the good Lord called her early to give her the peace and serenity she so richly deserves; though she would never have changed the way she gave of herself. Her family was blessed by her grace. Glenn, her husband of 34 years, will cherish her memory deep in his heart and soul forever, and will always try to emulate her selflessness and giving spirit. Her family takes solace knowing that she is in the hands of her Lord, free of the pain and torture she suffered in her final years. May she walk in the radiance of God on a beach in heaven with her beloved Maddie and Timber, and we hope that God will grant us the joy of joining her one day.
