Obituary: Candelario Deluera Velasco
October 3, 2018
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Candelario Deluera Velasco better known as "Cande" announces his passing on Wednesday September 26th, 2018 at the age of 60 years old. Cande was a 13 year heart attack survivor. He ran all the 5k, 10k, races he could within the state of Colorado. Cande is survived by his two children Rene and Brenda Deloera and his grandchildren Rylie, Kyreigh, Adilene, and another on the way.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 5th, 2018 at Rifle High School from 6 to 8 pm.
