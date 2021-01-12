Obituary: Candice Jo Noah
October 1, 1953 – January 1, 2021
Candice Jo Noah, 67, passed away on January 1, 2021. Candy was born in Syracuse, Kansas to Loren and Margaret (Harold) Niblock. She married Steven Noah June 3, 1972 in Hugo, Colorado
Candy is survived by her children, Casey (Shannon) Noah, Grant Noah and grandchildren, Paige and Colin Noah. She will be missed.
