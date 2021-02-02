Obituary: Carl Charles Mobley

Carl Charles Mobley

Provided Photo

Carl Charles

Mobley

October 31, 1927 – January 23, 2021

Carl Charles Mobley, age 93, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2021. He was born on October 31, 1927, to Charles Henry Mobley and Lillian Dare Kuhns Mobley at the original Porter Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Carl married Dee Starbuck on May 22, 1953, sharing 67 years together as a “team”.

Growing up in the Meeker/Rangeley area, Carl spent many summers working with his father on the Flat Tops herding sheep. Carl served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After discharge, he worked as a master mechanic for Tenbrook Garage and later Revier Equipment Company. He ended his career with Master Petroleum at age 85.

Carl and Dee started their family in New Castle, raised 3 children on West Divide Creek and Rifle, then enjoyed their last 47 years on Silt Mesa. Carl, a great storyteller, also entertained his children by singing old cowboy songs that he learned from his father. He and Dee loved to take road trips in the western states, spend time outdoors and hike, staying active into their late 80’s. They often volunteered together, including delivering Meals on Wheels.

Carl loved his family and is dearly missed for his quiet, gentle and accepting personality and his honest and good-humored approach to life. Beloved father to Karla (Kerry), Carrie (Michael), Ron (Janna) and grandfather to Isaac, Chad (Bobbi Jo), and Kevin (Melissa), he found great joy in his great-grandchildren, Julia, Harold, Breelyn and Nicholas.

Carl was preceded in death by his wife Dee, his parents, and his siblings Mildred, Carrie, Glen, Cecil, Dave and Voyle.

Graveside service to be held at a later date at the Divide Creek Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley: 823 Grand Ave, GWS, CO 81601 or Grand River Health Meals on Wheels: PO Box 912, Rifle, CO 81650.