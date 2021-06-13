Obituary: Carl George Lines
February 21, 1949 – April 10, 2021
Carl George Lines passed away on April 10 2021 at the VA hospital in Miami. George had been a building contractor in the valley for many years before moving to Marathon Florida.
He is survived by his son, Shane George, his daughter in law, Amy, his sister, Mary Russo and several nieces and nephews. He often went back to Carbondale for visits with family and friends which he enjoyed immensely. God bless you, George! Hope you have as much fun up there as you did down here!! You’re “Dancing in the Dark” with our little Hayden!
