Obituary: Carol Ann Wareham

Carol Ann Wareham

Provided Photo

– September 28, 2021

Carol Ann Wareham passed away September 28th, 2021 with her children and granddaughter by her side. Carol was born in Leadville, Colorado March 30th, 1948 to Clement “Babe” and Elma Blanc. Mom loved the Flat Tops wilderness area, she spent as much of her life up there as possible. She also enjoyed quilting and playing the old time nintendo games with her grandkids and husband. There wasn’t a task she couldn’t ever accomplish. She always had drive and determination for everything she did. Mom had a crazy love for her dogs, first one being Lillie who she is reunited with now and the four she left behind. Mamo as we called her, loved her grandkids and her great grandson with all her heart. She was a fighter and her short battle with this awful cancer showed how strong she truly was. She will be sorely missed by her son Travis Wareham, daughter Shannon (Bryan) Derby, grandkids Natasha and Cody Derby, Nathan Wareham and great grandson Bentley Derby. Her sister DeeDee Sorenson will miss her daily phone calls and visits with her. She is reunited with her husband Wally Wareham, her mom and dad and many other family members. There was no one like Mom (Mamo) and life will be hard without her but we will always do our best to make her proud. Till we meet again C~Ya later Mom.

Per her wishes there will be no services and cremation has taken place with Farnum Holt Funeral Home.