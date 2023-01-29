Obituary: Carol Marie Bernes

Carol Marie Bernes

Provided Photo

August 16, 1942 – January 19, 2023

Carol Bernes died January 19, 2023 at Community Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado with her daughter and husband by her side. Carol was 80 years old. She was born and raised in the city of Chicago. Glenwood Springs has been her home for the last 47 years, moving here from London, England, with her husband, a VW Bus, a dog and a cat, and a desire to try a different way of life. The original plan was to stay for only two years.

Carol was the owner of Springs Liquors, and for many years helped organize the annual Sunlight Ski Team Ski Swap. She was a lover of dogs and bred and showed Bearded Collies, and Havanese and was a member of the Roaring Fork Kennel Club. She was also a member of the League of Women Voters.

Carol was an incredible cook and loved a good garage sale. She was proud of her Polish heritage and hard to keep up with when dancing the Polka. A beautiful person who had a wonderful dry sense of humor and valued lifelong friendships going back to Catholic school days.

Carol loved to travel both in the U.S. and abroad. Unfortunately, a cancer diagnosis in 2015, and COVID concerns kept her close to home. She never complained and bravely faced every day with a positive attitude.

Carol is survived by her husband Don (married 51 years) and her daughter Sarah (Erik) Stepdaughters Suzanne (James) Almas, and Kristen (Tim) Rich. Grandchildren, Patrick (Meaghan) Almas, Emily Almas (Jen) and Alex Rich and two great grandchildren Lily and Chloe Almas. Numerous beloved cousins, niece, and nephews and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles M.Strasinski, Florence (Stack) Strasinski, and brother Richard Strasinski.

A memorial service is planned for this coming August. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity.