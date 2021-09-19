Obituary: Carol Snead

Carol Snead

Provided Photo

Carol Snead

December 12, 1938 – September 10, 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol Snead on September 10, 2021. She passed away at her daughters home with her loving family at her side after battling a lengthy illness. She was comforted by her family during her final moments.

Carol was born and raised in Southeastern Missouri but moved to Colorado six years ago to be closer to her family. Before she came to Colorado she had traveled around the world and experienced many colorful cultures and people for all walks of life. Though her travel days were over, she continued to experience the world through her love of books. She often said that she was transported to new worlds when she opened a book, and she loved reading everyday. She was a very loving and kind woman, who was loved by so many people. She will be missed, but we know she is loved and happy in heaven where she is reunited with her husband John Snead.

Carol is survived by her sister Claudine (Ed) Hess and brother Clyde (Mavis) Revelle. She is also survived by daughters Donna (Earl) Isley, Sharon (Gran) Murdock, as well as stepdaughters Joann (Steve) Paul and Suzann (Kenny) Cass. Her grandchildren Rachel, Melinda (Dana), Tricia (Elijah), Michael, Ashleigh, Andrew, Mackenzie, Josh, Joe (Jessica). She also has many beloved great- grandchildren. There are many other family and friends that will miss her but will rejoice with us knowing that she is happy in heaven.

Carol will have a family graveside service, but donations can be made in her name to the Rifle United Methodist Church and to the Rifle Animal Shelter.