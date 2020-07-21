Obituary: Carolyn Nelson
May 3, 1936 – June 24, 2020 Carolyn Nelson passed away on the 24th June, 2020. A perpetually free spirit left her failing body behind. She lived a life full of wandering adventures, with a child’s curiosity and an always open mind. She came home to a place close to paradise surrounded by a band of truly wonderful friends. She was lucky, and so were we. We will miss her. One of her greatest pleasures through her years in Carbondale was the artistry of the Thunder River Theater Company. It would give her great pleasure to know that a thought of her spurred a gesture of support for this valley’s inspired jesters.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User