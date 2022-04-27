Obituary: Carolyn Patricia Eberle
January 27, 1948 – April 5, 2022
Carolyn Patricia Eberle, Age 74 died on April 5, 2022 after a brief illness. Born January 27, 1948 to John Robert and Flossie B Cooper in Dumas Arkansas. Carolyn graduated from Moffat County High School in Craig, CO.
Carolyn had operated two Day-Cares in her home and was a Wal-Mart employee for 16 years. Carolyn enjoyed Gardening and Country Rides.
Carolyn was a caring, compassionate Spouse, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her Parents John and Flossie and Brother Robert Cooper. She is survived by Spouse Richard of 41 years, Kim (Kriss) Jones of Austin, CO, Jeff Knez of Albuquerque, NM, Kathy (Pete) Paluszak of Twin Falls, ID, Sister in-law Bev Eberle of Glenwood Springs, CO. Sisters: Elizabeth Sayre of Exeter. CA, Billie Tranthem of Monticello, AR, Roberta Uhles of Redding, CA and Judy (Bill) Booren of Berthoud, CO. Seven Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in June 2022
A contribution in Carolyn’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society.
