Obituary: Carolyn Sue Harrison
February 19, 1939 – January 2, 2023
Carolyn Sue Harrison was born February 19, 1939 and passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023.
Carolyn, who went by her middle name “Sue”, was born and raised in Oklahoma but moved to Colorado for her first teaching job, because she loved the Mountains. Sue loved camping, 4 wheeling, dirt biking and fishing. Sue had a true Passion for adventure! She was also an avid Broncos and Rockies fan. Sue was a much-loved teacher and elementary school principal and had a passion for educating young people. She was well respected by the education community and worked in that industry for over 40 years. Her true love, however, was her family. Her husband of 59 years, Phil, was the love of her life. She prioritized her children, Debby and Jeff, and adored her Grandsons Garrett, Devon and Jarrod. She took them on many adventures, and truly taught us all to enjoy life to the fullest. Carolyn is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Burchel and Beverly Freed. She will be missed by all who knew her.
If you wish to send a card or flowers, please send those to Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81505.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.callahan-edfast.com for the Harrison family.
