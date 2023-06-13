Obituary: Cathie E. Bailey (Horne)

Cathie E. Bailey (Horne)

Provided Photo

April 12, 1962 – May 30, 2023

Cathie E. Bailey (Horne), 61, of Rifle, Colorado. Cathie was born in Denver, Colorado, to Van and Katherine Horne (Stewart) on April 12, 1962. She was called to Heaven on May 30, 2023.

In her lifetime, she left a lasting impression on everyone she encountered. From her days as a massage therapist healing people to her days of networking online with her business partner, John Kacarab. Cathie wore many hats throughout her lifetime, and she made friends and colleagues all over the world. She was the most selfless, influential, and caring person. She could brighten anyone’s day by just talking with them, making them laugh, swapping life stories, or jamming out to music. The most cherished role in her lifetime was being an amazing mother and the best grandmother. Family was her everything, and she truly was the best at both.

Cathie is preceded in death by her father Van Horne, sister Connie Santini (Horne), brother Rex Horne, brother Don Horne, and her aunt Mary Green (Stewart).

She is survived by her mother Katherine Horne, husband Randy Bailey, son Burton Bailey (daughter-in-law Samantha), daughter Julianne Bailey (son-in-law Josh), four beautiful grandsons, Gabriel, Korbyn, Vandyn, Nicholas, two brothers-Terry and Tim Horne and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Rest in peace, Mom. We will love you forever.