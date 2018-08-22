Obituary: Cecil Gardner

Cecil Gardner passed away at the age of 91 on August 19, 2018 in Battlement Mesa, Colorado. He was born July 4, 1927 in Battlement Mesa, Colorado. Cecil served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked as a rancher his whole life.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Henrietta (Sill) Gardner, brothers and sisters. Survivors include many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, all of whom will miss him greatly.

Services with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Grand Valley Middle School. Burial will be at the Battlement Mesa Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Old School-house in Battlement Mesa.

In lieu of flowers family suggests donations to the Cecil Gardner Memorial Fund at Alpine Bank in Battlement Mesa.